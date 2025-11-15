PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

PRAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $24.00 price target on PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PRA Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,901.95. This trade represents a 34.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,018,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,615,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2,650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,119 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAA stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $637.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $247.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

