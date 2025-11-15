Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$33.80

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.60 to C$31.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.06 per share, with a total value of C$290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,017,100. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired 10,474 shares of company stock worth $304,575 over the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.68 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.41 and a 12-month high of C$33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 494.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.77.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

