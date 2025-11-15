CWS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $127.39 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $3,535,234.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. This represents a 36.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

