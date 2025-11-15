Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.