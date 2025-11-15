Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,697 Shares of Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 319.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 34.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Seadrill by 679.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Seadrill by 30.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Seadrill Price Performance

SDRL opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill Limited has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.43). Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.56 million. Seadrill has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDRL. Barclays reduced their price target on Seadrill from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Seadrill from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seadrill

Seadrill Profile

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.