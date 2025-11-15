Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 0.7% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ICE stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,430.69. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,083.66. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

