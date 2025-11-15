Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF $FDLO is Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up 19.5% of Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 495.0% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.59 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

