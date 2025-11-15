Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,554,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,267,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

