Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1,139.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,568,696.16. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. CLSA initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.39.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.2%

Micron Technology stock opened at $246.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $277.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $257.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

