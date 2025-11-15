Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,869,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $175,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

