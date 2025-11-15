Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $375.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.14. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.33 and a twelve month high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

