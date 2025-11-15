Q1 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton Decreased by Zacks Research

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

NYSE:DHI opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.80. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

