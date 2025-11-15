Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 758,283 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,283 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $142,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 205.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,750,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after buying an additional 2,523,936 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,874,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,460.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,161 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 335.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 511,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 393,976 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

