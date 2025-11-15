Cetera Investment Advisers Has $257.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,666,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,372 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $257,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.58 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

