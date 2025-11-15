Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 47,713 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $522,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after buying an additional 5,728,914 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after buying an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,573,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.00 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

