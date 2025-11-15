Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,855,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636,977 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $187,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO opened at $34.18 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

