HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for Harrow Earnings

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Harrow in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Harrow has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Harrow during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 55,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Harrow by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

