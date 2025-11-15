Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for Vitalhub Q1 Earnings

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vitalhub had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of C$32.04 million for the quarter.
Vitalhub stock opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$14.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.42. The firm has a market cap of C$577.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 520,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,630,012.75. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. Also, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.
Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.
