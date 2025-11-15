Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for Vitalhub Q1 Earnings

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Vitalhub had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of C$32.04 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vitalhub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.86.

Vitalhub Trading Down 0.3%

Vitalhub stock opened at C$9.15 on Thursday. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$14.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.42. The firm has a market cap of C$577.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitalhub

In related news, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total transaction of C$1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 520,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,630,012.75. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. Also, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total value of C$258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,000. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

