Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Biogen Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.46.

BIIB stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 43.2% during the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 38,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Biogen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,286,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

