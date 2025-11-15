Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $1,398,300.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,706.25. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dynatrace Trading Up 0.0%
Dynatrace stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 561.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Dynatrace by 122.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
