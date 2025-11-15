Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells $1,398,300.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,706.25. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.0%

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 561.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Dynatrace by 122.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

