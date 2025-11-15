Insider Buying: Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Director Purchases $2,000,000.50 in Stock

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hoffman acquired 975,610 shares of Annovis Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,455,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,854.95. The trade was a 65.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
ANVS opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.52.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 41,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 69.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
