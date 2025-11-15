Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells $1,261,284.86 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 72,446 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $1,261,284.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 380,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,013.22. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 121,459 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $2,127,961.68.

On Thursday, October 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 96,987 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,822,385.73.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 96,918 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,763,907.60.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 57,167 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,193,075.29.

On Monday, September 8th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 136,738 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $2,855,089.44.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 0.6%

RSI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business had revenue of $277.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,822,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,680,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,592,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,005,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,675,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after buying an additional 279,751 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RSI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.