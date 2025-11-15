Insider Selling: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) SVP Sells $1,900,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Davis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 192,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,858. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PBF Energy Stock Up 4.0%

PBF opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

