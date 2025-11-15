Insider Selling: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells $1,574,224.13 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total transaction of $1,574,224.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,649.60. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $285.72 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.09. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.40.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

