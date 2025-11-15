Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,228,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $1,288,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 394,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 48,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

