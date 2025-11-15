Compass Financial Services Inc Has $846,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,278,000 after purchasing an additional 72,254 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,415,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,400,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 627,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,774,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,523,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 478,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $276.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

