Cooper Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb $FEBM

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb makes up 2.9% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb Price Performance

Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb Profile

The FT Vest US Equity Max Buffer ETF-February (FEBM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a predetermined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in February FEBM was launched on Feb 21, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

