Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 144.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

