PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.19% of PTC Therapeutics worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after buying an additional 471,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,427,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,915,000 after buying an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $3,632,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,281.25. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,315. This trade represents a 40.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,995 shares of company stock worth $16,547,129. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

