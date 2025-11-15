Condor Capital Management Trims Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,445,000 after acquiring an additional 79,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after purchasing an additional 261,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after acquiring an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,803,065. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $362.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.15. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

