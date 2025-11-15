Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 39,983 Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Legend Biotech by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,917,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,871 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 216.0% during the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 844,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 576,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,129,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 17.3% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after buying an additional 191,165 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.91 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

