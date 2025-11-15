Candriam S.C.A. Sells 48,594 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,594 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after buying an additional 476,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Allianz SE raised its stake in PayPal by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $529,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

