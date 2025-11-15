Clearstead Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 398.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after acquiring an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,899,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,984 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $94.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

