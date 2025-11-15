Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,935 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,354,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 398,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $2,517,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $3,746,360.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. This represents a 34.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,557,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

