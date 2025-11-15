Putnam BDC Income ETF $PBDC Stake Raised by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,458 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000.
Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of PBDC opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.86.
Putnam BDC Income ETF Increases Dividend
Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile
The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam BDC Income ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.