Putnam BDC Income ETF $PBDC Stake Raised by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,458 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBDC opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Increases Dividend

Putnam BDC Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.8205 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. This is a boost from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

