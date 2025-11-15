Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,903 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 34.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Secured Lending

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 7,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,806.25. The trade was a 8.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Nestor sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $178,580.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,859.57. The trade was a 47.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 135.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGBD. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

