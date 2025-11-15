Compass Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 130,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,335 shares during the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 571,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

