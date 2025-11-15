Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Creative Planning’s 8th Largest Position

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,352,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.