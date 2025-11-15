Compass Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14,950.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 36,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of ITOT opened at $146.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.14. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

