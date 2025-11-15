Cooper Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust comprises 0.3% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,748,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth $421,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter valued at $625,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXF opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.85. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $113.12.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

