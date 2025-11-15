Cooper Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Cooper Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 291,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,000. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF comprises about 6.9% of Cooper Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.4%.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

