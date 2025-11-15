Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Compass Financial Services Inc

Compass Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 5.9% of Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $250.65 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.42.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

