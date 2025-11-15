Condor Capital Management Sells 238,347 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,347 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

BATS ITM opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

