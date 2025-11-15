Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,316,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after buying an additional 270,058 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after buying an additional 45,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.