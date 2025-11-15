Condor Capital Management Grows Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. $TRTX

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,309 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 151.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut TPG RE Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 166.64, a current ratio of 166.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TPG RE Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

