Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FVAL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

