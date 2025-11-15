Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,978 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,528 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $331.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.15. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.03 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

