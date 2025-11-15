Capco Asset Management LLC Has $53.66 Million Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Capco Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,703 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 11.3% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $53,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 12,110.3% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,238,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $194,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $295,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,460. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $225.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.46.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

