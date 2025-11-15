Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $58,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 201,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0%

ABT opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

