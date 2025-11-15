The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $38,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Progressive by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,460. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,782 shares of company stock worth $12,708,788. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

